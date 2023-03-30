RSP brings in tipping suction excavator [–with video]

The RSP ESE 8 model

German vacuum excavator manufacturer RSP exhibited the ESE 8 model, mounted on a Mercedes Benz Arocs chassis with an 8 m3 container, at the Bauma trade fair in Munich last October. The first unit has now been brought to the UK.

The dual tipping and 20% increase in the working range set this machine apart from other vacuum excavators, the company says.

Other features include modular construction, with additional storage between the cab and superstructure, new fan housing doors for improved access for maintenance, a new cooling system and four stainless steel lockers for additional storage.

