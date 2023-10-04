Rund oversees HG's Newcastle PBSA build

CGI of the planned purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) on St James’ Boulevard

Rund’s appointment follows property development specialist HG Living’s agreement with Singapore-headquartered Q Investment Partners (QIP) to forward fund the 31,000 sq ft PBSA scheme.

HG Construction is main contractor for the build.

The development, on St James’ Boulevard in Newcastle city centre, will house 350 students in a mix of studio and cluster flats. It will also have amenity space including a gym, study rooms and cinema room, as well as an external courtyard.

Rund has been involved in the scheme from project inception, formulating and administering the contract for demolition and enabling works, while also carrying out monthly valuations, overseeing the design stages and managing contractor appointments.

Rund will now oversee the site main works throughout the two-year build programme, conducting monthly site inspections, monitoring contractors, administering building contract terms and overseeing cashflow monitoring and reporting.

Completion is expected in July 2025 and the facility will be operated by the Prestige Student Living Brand of Homes for Students

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk