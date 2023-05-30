Russell Roof Tiles invest £18m in expansion

Russell Roof Tiles managing director Andrew Hayward

Ground works have already started on preparations for the new £18.5m factory and production line.

Construction will start towards the end of 2023 with the new facilities expected to be in operation from mid July 2024. The current site will continue to manufacture while the project takes place.

This is the largest single investment since the firm was acquired from Cemex in 2011 by Crown Global Equity. Since then, Russell Roof Tiles has seen £17.3m invested in its three sites – two in Burton-on-Trent and one in Lochmaben in Scotland.

The Nicolson Way site in Burton was first opened in 1990 and now covers nine acres. This new investment will deliver more manufacturing lines and a new 1600 sqm building housing a curing chamber (only the second of its type in the country) for the concrete tiles.

The new facility, a Quadrix from Germany’s Kraft Curing Systems, accelerates the curing process through the controlled addition of heat and humidity. This guarantees a continually uniform environment for curing, with high air volumes at a low flow rate.

Over the past two years Russell Roof Tiles has also invested £3.25m at its 11-acre Scottish plant.

Managing director Andrew Hayward said: “This is a major milestone for Russell Roof Tiles, marking the biggest ever single investment for our business. It is the culmination of 18 months of planning and will increase manufacturing efficiencies, using the latest innovations to reduce our environmental impact.”

He added: “The latest project is an important part of our long-term growth as well as our sustainability strategy, using the best-in-class equipment to ensure we’re manufacturing products of the highest quality in the most efficient way.”

