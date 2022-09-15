Russian construction worker arrested for anti-war statements

Authorities want to know why Putin was spelled with a small 'p'

The Insider, a Latvian investigative news website, reported that Alexander Grigoryev, a construction worker from Lipetsk in central Russia, was working on a site in Stary Oskol when he was detained on 29th August in the works canteen.

Grigoryev was reportedly taken to Lipetsk where police searched his apartment and confiscated his computer and phone.

According to The Insider, Grigoryev was questioned by the Investigative Committee about posts he had made on the Yandex.Zen website, his attitude to war, the letters ‘Z’ and ‘V’ and his reasons for spelling ‘putin’ in lowercase.

Grigoryev later told OVD-info, a Russian human rights media project, that he had admitted to the authorities that the posts were his and that he was entitled to an opinion. He was released after being ordered to appear in court at a later date.

“I am for universal peace; this is what they taught us in my Soviet school,” Grigoryev said. “My father went to war. He also wanted us to never see another war. And now Russia is attacking Ukraine. Am I supposed to endorse it?”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk