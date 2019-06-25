Rydon picked for Bath automotive institute

IAAPS will be a home for research into driverless cars and electric vehicles

The Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems (IAAPS) will be a new research and innovation facility based at the Bristol and Bath Science Park. It is set to open in 2020 to support automotive industries develop propulsion systems and ultra-low emission vehicles.

Rydon Construction will build a facility with a floor area of 13,250 sq m. The estimated price in the original contract notice was £27m but the agreed contract price is £30.2m.

The University of Bath has budgeted £60m for the overall cost of the project.