Sacyr wins Madrid building projects

The work includes 380 residential homes in Rivas, Alcalá de Henares and Arganda del Rey as well as upgrades to an office building in Madrid.

The office project for client Onix Capital Partners involves the complete renovation and expansion of seven floors of the Avenida de Manoteras 12 building. The aim is turn it into a sustainable and efficient office building aspiring to the highest Leed and Well Gold certifications. Sacyr’s will undertake the renovation of the existing 5,310m2 and will carry out 21,200m2 of expansion.

Inmoglaciar’s Ciudad Futura Residential development in Arganda del Rey will consist of 103 homes, business premises, garages, storage rooms and community swimming pool. The project will be developed in two blocks.

For promoter Aedas Homes, Sacyr Infrastructures will carry out the Orellana I and Orellana II developments in Alcalá de Henares. Each of these residential projects will consist of a five-floor, U-shaped building with 74 homes along with common areas and a swimming pool.

Promyva Inmuebles IV is client for the Residential Cubic II development in Rivas Vaciamadrid. The scheme includes 129 homes along with storage rooms, garage and common areas. The building will have six above-ground floors and two below ground.