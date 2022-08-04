Saipem to lay Sicily gas pipeline

Saipem's Castorone is one of three pipe-laying vessels being used on the project

The contract, reported to be worth €300 million (£251 million), involves transporting and installing the 60km pipeline to connect four wells in the Argo and Cassiopea fields to facilities on Sicily.

The 14-inch (356mm) diameter pipeline will be installed at a maximum depth of 660 metres by Saipem’s pipelaying vessels Castorone and Castoro 10. The company’s Saipem 3000 vessel will also be used to install umbilicals connecting the Cassiopea wells to the Prezioso platform.

Saipem said that the Cassiopea project is an important strategic addition to Italy’s gas supply – particularly so now, given global energy cost inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk