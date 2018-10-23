Salini Impregilo to develop new Swiss district

The project, which is the biggest of its kind to be won by CSC in Switzerland in recent years, involves developing a commercial and residential district in Lausanne.

Client for the scheme is the real estate unit of Swiss Railway operator FFS, which has commissioned the design and construction of 10 buildings and surrounding public spaces for a new district called Parc du Simplon. The scheme, which will be adjacent to the Renens train station in western Lausanne, will include two office buildings and eight residential buildings with a combined total of 200 apartments. The office buildings will be occupied by FFS’s regional branch office.