Salix brings in Casey for Poets development

Galliford Try is nearing completion of the first two phases and now Casey is in for the next phases

The first two phases are being built by Galliford Try Partnerships and are now nearing completion with 22 new social homes now occupied, and a further 48 homes due for completion this summer.

The 160-home development is the first new build project by Salix Homes. A mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes are being built in the area, which is also known as Beechfarm, replacing 146 properties that are being demolished, due to structural issues caused by historic mining.

Of the new properties, 120 will be social housing, while the other 40 will be for sale or shared ownership.

The development is being carried out in phases to minimise disruption to residents. Casey is expected to start work on phases three and four in June. This involves the demolition of 86 properties and the construction of 90 new homes in their place, on Stevenson Road, Tennyson Road, Kingsley Road, Wordsworth Road and Blantyre Street.

Terry McBride, development manager at Salix Homes, said: “As the first two phases of the Poets development near completion and the first residents settle into their new homes, we are very pleased to announce Casey as our principal contractor to deliver the final phase of this ambitious project.”

Casey director Matthew Sorrigan added “Improving lives is the purpose of our organisation and being able to work alongside Salix Homes in creating new communities where we can make this happen is what we are all about.”

The entire development is expected to be completed by February 2021.