Sany joins CESAR scheme

Sany described the decision to conform with what has become UK best practice was “and important step” as it seeks to build market presence here.

CESAR (it stands for Construction Equipment Security And Registration) is an industry-owned tagging scheme that enables stolen equipment to be returned to its rightful owner. It has been operating since 2007. In 2020 the Emissions Compliance Verification (ECV) scheme bolted in. This is a badge to show to which emissions standards a machine conforms.

Sany UK business development director Leigh Harris said: “We’re delighted to announce that Sany have joined the CESAR ECV programme. This initiative clearly demonstrates our ongoing responsibility to address the concerns of our customers over the security of their equipment and is an important step forward as we advance the Sany product range here in the UK & Ireland. Also, the ECV system provides another level of identification to quickly deliver emissions information across all of our machines.”

