Sany splits with southeast dealer

MC Plant, a division of MC Truck & Bus, has been the Sany dealer for Kent, Sussex, Surrey and parts of Greater London since 2021.

Following a strategic review, Sany Heavy Machinery UK has agreed to take over the construction equipment franchise from MC Truck & Bus as of 1st May 2023.

Sany UK business development director Leigh Harris said “We are extremely grateful to MC Plant for their partnership and support over the past two years. In the short term we expect business as usual and we are delighted that most of the sales and service team from MC Plant have joined the Sany team to ensure a smooth transition.

“Longer term, this is an exciting step for the Sany UK business. With many new products such as telehandlers, wheel loaders and road machinery on the horizon, we can ensure that we have the appropriate investments and resources in place to establish Sany as a trusted and leading partner in the southeast of England.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk