Sany unveils its first demolition excavators

The 40-tonne Sany SY390H-XD

The SY215C-XD (24 tonnes) and the SY390H-XD (40 tonnes) are available to order with factory fitted demolition guarding specifically for demolition, waste or heavy-duty applications.

The Chinese-made machines have been specifically designed for the UK market, said Leigh Harris, business development director of Sany UK.

They are equipped with reinforced structures including heavy-duty belly plates, ram guards and side impaction protection to withstand the rigours of the demolition industry. They also have hammer shear and rotate lines and advanced hydraulic systems for swapping attachments.

"Our machines are built to the highest standards of quality and reliability, and we are confident that they will exceed the expectations of our customers,” Leigh Harris added.

Demolition versions of other existing Sany tracked excavators, the SY265C, SY305C and SY500H will follow later this year.

