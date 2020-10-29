  1. Instagram
Fri October 30 2020

Scaffolder branches out

1 day Scaffolding specialist Hadley has launched a commercial waste management venture.

Hadley's new Arocs truck for its waste management venture
Hadley's new Arocs truck for its waste management venture

Established in 1997, Hadley Scaffolding operates from headquarters in Rochester, with depots in Avonmouth, Hastings and Salford. Scaffolding clients include Network Rail, for which it works on bridges, station refurbishments and other projects.

Of the decision to diversify, Hadley managing director Carl Byford said: “It’s just a side-line at this stage, and we’ve only assigned the single tipper-grab to the new venture so far. But we’re aiming to target a lot of the big builders to which we already supply scaffolding services, and are confident it represents a genuine opportunity to grow the business.”

The tipper-grab vehicle is a 32-tonne Mercedes-Benz Arocs fitted with an Epsilon M125 crane and clamshell grab bucket.

