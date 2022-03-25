Scaffolding confederation opens doors to all

Anyone with an interest in safe scaffolding, perhaps as a customer or specifier, can joint the NASC for free as an Information member.

Through its new Information membership category, the NASC hopes to build up its relationships with main contractors, house builders, local authorities, clients and other trade bodies.

NASC Information members will receive news and updates relating to scaffolding and will be able to access scaffolding advice and support from the experts.

NASC managing director Robin James said: “The NASC understands the challenges involved in building, maintaining and managing a safe and compliant supply chain. The confederation sets the standard for scaffolding and plays an active role in helping its Contractor members to ensure the complex access and protection solutions they deliver – always regarded as a high-risk activity – are done so safely and compliantly.

“Through NASC Information membership, the NASC is extending this specialist support role to the wider construction industry – completely free of charge.”

