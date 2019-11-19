Scape adds place shaping to consultancy frameworks

Alongside the traditional services of built environment consultancy and civil engineering consultancy, Scape has added ‘place shaping’.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Scape explains: “Places shaping offers a broad range of services and has been principally designed to achieve better outcomes for the commercialisation of assets through major town and city centre regeneration, the modernisation of estate and asset use, and for the strategic asset interventions required to deliver and exceed the climate action.”

Scape said that the addition of place shaping was in response to feedback from the 127 potential bidding organisations that attended market awareness days in September.

The contract notice for the national consultancy frameworks has now been published, inviting bids. The frameworks will run for four years from August 2020.

The framework will include lots for:

Framework & Lot Lot Information Lot Value England, Wales & NI – Lot 1 Built Environment Consultancy £350m England, Wales & NI – Lot 2 Civil Engineering Consultancy £250m England, Wales & NI – Lot 3 Place Shaping £100m Scotland – Lot 1 Built Environment Consultancy £150m Scotland – Lot 2 Civil Engineering Consultancy £100m Scotland – Lot 3 Place Shaping £50m

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson said: “The funding of local services is not simply a matter for technical analysis but is part of a much wider debate about the type of communities that we want to live in. As such, there is significant scope for consultancy services which enact comprehensive change to the way public bodies develop and manage Place, through short term transactional interventions and through strategic long term programme management, ensuring that maximum value for money and high quality delivery is achieved along the way.

Scape Group’s new consultancy framework will replace the current Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework, which is led by Perfect Circle – a consortium of Pick Everard, Gleeds and Aecom. To date, there have been more than 1,000 commissions secured through the framework, with a total combined value of over £220m. It will run until October 2020.

For further details of the consultancy framework, visit www.scapegroup.co.uk/services/procure/live-procurement

