Scape hires BIM champ

Rachel Sudlow joins Scape from Balfour Beatty in a newly created role designed to increase digital innovation across public sector construction.

She spent 10 years at Balfour Beatty, starting as a quantity surveyor but recently focused on innovation and research, working with bodies such as Innovate UK to drive improved digital standards in the construction industry.

At Scape she will work with clients and contractors to promote new technologies and building methods, particularly building information modelling (BIM).

Rachel Sudlow said: “At a time of significant regeneration across the public estate, it’s critical that the next generation of public sector buildings and infrastructure sets new standards for construction. Innovation will play a critical role and ultimately be supported by continually striving for better outcomes through the application of R&D.

“Working with our clients and partners, and the wealth of data their projects produce, we have an outstanding opportunity to stimulate truly impactful innovation and ensure that the UK continues to be seen as a centre of excellence for construction.”

