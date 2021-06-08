Scape plans reform for regional framework

Scape expects the framework to be used for around £750m of smaller construction projects during its four-year term.

The new framework prequalifies contractors for work costing up to £7.5m. It is a successor to Scapes’s existing regional construction framework that has been used for 362 projects to date but expires in summer 2022.

But this time around there are going to be some changes,

According to the prior information notice (PIN) published today, a new feature in the next version of the framework is a parallel lotting structure, to provide an option to engage early with multiple contractors before awarding a project.

Also, in response to feedback from clients, there will be no value bands. Instead the framework will let clients choose which contractor they feel is the appropriate size for the job.

The new £750m framework will be structured into four regions, with two parallel lots for each region, making eight lots.

Lot 1 | North West (Staffs, Derbys, Leics, Warks, Northants)

Lot value: £150m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Lot 2 | North West (Staffs, Derbys, Leics, Warks, Northants)

Lot value: £150m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Lot 3 | North East (Notts, Lincs, Rutland)

Lot value: £150m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Lot 4 | North East (Notts, Lincs, Rutland)

Lot value: £150m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Lot 5 | South West (Beds Herts, Essex)

Lot value: £37.5m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Lot 6 | South West (Beds Herts, Essex)

Lot value: £37.5m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Lot 7 | South East (Norfolk, Suffolk, Cams, Perterborough)

Lot value: £37.5m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Lot 8 | South East (Norfolk, Suffolk, Cams, Perterborough)

Lot value: £37.5m, Project value: £0-£7.5m

Scape’s acting group procurement director, John Simons, said: “This evolution of the framework comes at a time of critical importance for our public sector colleagues, as they begin to put their post-Covid recovery strategies into action and work towards the net zero target for 2030. By introducing a parallel lotting structure within a direct award framework, we feel that we can help to clear a path to achieving those objectives, whilst maintaining a bedrock of rigour, compliance and client support.

“By evolving this framework offer, we will provide a simplified and high-quality route to market that will enable clients to get projects off the ground quickly through delivery partners who have the expertise to help them achieve their ambitions.”

Invitations to tender are expected to be announced at the end of this year following a period of pre-market engagement later this summer.

Prospective bidders can register their interest in attending a webinar for the new framework by visiting www.scape.co.uk/liveprocurement.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk