Scape profits swell 150%

Scape had a re-branding last year. This is the new logo it bought.

Scape’s financial returns are at a level its suppliers in the construction industry can only dream of.

In the year to 31st March 2021 Scape made a pre-tax profit of £6.1m on turnover of £14.7m, with an operating margin of 38%.

In the previous year it made £2.4m before tax on turnover of £11.8m.

Thus between the beginning of April 2020 and the end of March 2021 – the very 12-month period in which the impact of the Covid pandemic on the UK economy and its construction industry was at its most severe – Scape grew its profits by 150% and its turnover by 25%.

Scape also owns 80% of Arc Property Services Partnership, which made a £496,000 pre-tax loss last year on £39.4m turnover. Nottinghamshire County Council, Arc’s sole customer, owns the other 20%.

Scape is jointly owned by Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council, Derbyshire County Council, Derby City Council, Warwickshire County Council and Gateshead Council.

During the year Scape paid no dividend to its shareholders but recharged expenses of £1.1m to Arc Property Services Partnership.

