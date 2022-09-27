Scape sticks with Balfour Beatty for £4bn civils contracts

Scape has selected Balfour Beatty, again, as sole supplier for its civil engineering framework, now worth £4bn.

The third-generation frameworks, starting next year, double the capacity of public sector civil engineering works that can be procured through Scape. The previous deal was worth only £2bn.

Balfour Beatty has been appointed for a £3.25bn civil engineering framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as a separate £750m framework for Scotland.

It runs for an initial four years from 2023, with an option to be extended for a further two years until 2029.

Scape said that the re-selection of Balfour Beatty reflected the success of the existing frameworks. Balfour Beatty was first appointed to the original Scape national civil engineering and infrastructure framework in 2015 and since then has delivered or is delivering more than 285 projects for 96 public sector customers, collectively worth more than £3bn in revenue to the company. These include the Regent Street flyover replacement in Leeds, and Wokingham’s major highways programme.

Balfour Beatty group chief executive Leo Quinn said: “Our unique end-to-end group capabilities position us perfectly to deliver the wide variety of public sector projects that are expected to come to market in the coming years. With a long-standing history of successful delivery through the Scape Group frameworks, we now look forward to continuing on this positive trajectory; working with our customers to drive forward innovative, sustainable projects across the length and breadth of the UK.”

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson said: “Our Civil Engineering frameworks have been designed to give our public sector colleagues greater control over the delivery of value-led infrastructure, which includes prioritising SME spend, incorporating social value and keeping the pound local. We will also collaborate closely with Balfour Beatty to support our clients’ net zero ambitions through tailored carbon management.

“The strength of our partnership with Balfour Beatty has accelerated the delivery of much needed civil engineering infrastructure via our direct award framework and I have no doubt that this will continue to be achieved through the civil engineering framework over the next four years.”

