Schiphol Airport expands its hyperloop plan

Positive results from a study have led it to announce a continuation of a partnership with Dutch hyperloop company Hardt Hyperloop that was first announced in 2018. In conducting this study, Hardt and Schiphol were supported by Royal BAM Group, UNStudio, CE Delft, Stibbe, AirportCreators & Dutch Boosting Group and SEO Amsterdam Economics.

The study says that hyperloop can emerge as a new sustainable mode of high-speed travel and replace a share of Schiphol’s short-haul flights by 2050.

Hyperloop capsules are being designed to glide at high speeds of 1,000km/h or more, propelled within a low-pressure tube by a linear electric motor.

The study proposes an initial network that connects Schiphol with the main neighbouring airports of Germany, Belgium, France and the UK that currently have direct flight connections. Hardt projects that, by 2050, up to 73 million people will be flying between the major cities in this network. According to the study, hyperloop would be able to substitute up to 12.5 million of the passengers that will travel through Schiphol by 2050.

“The aviation industry has found itself in an unprecedented situation. The recovery will take years, but continuing to invest in innovation and sustainability has great significance,” said Hassan Charaf, head of innovation at Royal Schiphol Group. “We feel it's important to participate in any promising mobility-related developments to meet the demand for sustainable transport in the future. I am proud we’ve partnered with Hardt to review hyperloop opportunities for a multi-modal hub.”

Schiphol and Hardt aim to realise the potential developments outlined in the study by extending their collaboration as they proceed with and expand their research. In addition, Hardt is in talks with other parties and authorities to with the aim of ensuring hyperloop can play a central role in a sustainable high-speed transport network in Europe.

“In the transition to a carbon neutral society it is crucial to not only improve existing modalities, but also to explore alternative, innovative mobility solutions,” said Hardt Hyperloop’s lead on the study, Stefan Marges. “This study shows that hyperloop is a valuable addition to the future transportation landscape. In particular it lays the foundation for hyperloop to become a successful mode of sustainable transport in the years ahead. Partnerships, co-development and public-private collaboration are essential elements to spark such a breakthrough technology. We highly appreciate Royal Schiphol Group’s progressiveness in exploring innovative solutions such as hyperloop in the pursuit of becoming the world’s most sustainable airport.”

