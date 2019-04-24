Scotland consults on fire safety in high-rise flats

The consultation comes as part of the Scottish government's response to the Grenfell Tower fire

The consultation comes as part of its response to the Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017.

It calls for views on how to simplify the guidance available to everyone who lives in high-rise flats or is responsible for fire safety in high-rise flats.

The consultation also seeks views on proposals for a public information campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving rubbish or unwanted items in common areas within high-rises.

Minister for community safety Ash Denham said: “The tragic events at Grenfell Tower emphasised how important building and fire safety is. In Scotland we have stringent regulations but are committed to further improving the safety of those living in high-rise flats.

“We want everyone who is responsible for fire safety in high rise domestic buildings to have easy access to guidance that is relevant, informative and will work in practice. The public’s views, particularly people and families living in high-rise flats, are vital in this process and I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to our consultation and ensure their voice is heard.”

The consultation, Strengthening fire safety for high rise domestic buildings, starts today (24th April) and will run until 17th July 2019.