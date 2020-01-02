Scotland launches driverless vehicle plan

The CAV Roadmap sets out a vision for how Scotland can benefit from and contribute to the sector.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “I am delighted to launch the CAV Roadmap and deliver one of the key commitments from our Programme for Government.

“It sets out how Scotland can play a key role in this fast-moving industry, as well as the steps we need to take to unlock these opportunities.

“I intend Scotland to be at the forefront of these technologies. We are ‘open for business’ to test, demonstrate and pilot autonomous vehicle trials.

“The deployment of connected and automated vehicles has the potential to bring transformative change to peoples’ lives - not just in how we travel, but in how we work, where we live, the environment, and safety.”

