Scotland names nine infrastructure commissioners

The nine newly named by the Scottish government will join chair Ian Russell on the Infrastructure Commission for Scotland, which is intended to providing independent advice on the vision, ambition and priorities needed to create a 30-year infrastructure strategy. There are plans for £25bn to be invested in infrastructure through the next parliament.

The newly appointed commissioners are:

Professor Iain Docherty (professor of public policy and governance at the University of Glasgow);

Ken Gillespie (chair of both Homes for Scotland and Construction Scotland and a non-executive director of Home Group; former executive director of Galliford Try);

Benny Higgins (among other things, he has been strategic adviser to the first minister on the building of the Scottish national Investment Bank);

Mary Pitcaithly (a member of the Scottish Police Authority):

Rachel Skinner (UK head of transport and an executive director of WSP, and a vice president of the Institution of Civil Engineers);

Grahame Smith (general secretary of the Scottish TUC);

Sara Thiam (director for the Institution of Civil Engineers in Scotland);

John Trower (chairman of Optimity, a B2B wireless ISP); and

Professor Janette Webb (University of Edinburgh; research interests include a particular focus on comparative European heat and energy efficiency policies and practices).

Chair Ian Russell’s other current roles include chairing the Scottish Futures Trust and HICL Infrastructure Company.

Cabinet secretary for infrastructure Michael Matheson said: “I am delighted the Infrastructure Commission is starting its work. Together the members bring a wide and balanced range of skills and insights. It has a key role in advising Scottish Ministers on strategic investments to boost inclusive economic growth, improve services and support delivery of Scotland’s low-carbon objectives.

“We know the value of investing in infrastructure goes beyond the physical homes, schools and hospitals we see in everyday life. It also unlocks economic potential, supports jobs and allows our businesses and communities to strengthen and grow. And it plays a crucial role in connecting our people, businesses and communities.

“Under our new National Infrastructure Mission, Scottish Ministers have committed to steadily increase annual investment so it is £1.56 billion more in 2025-26 than in 2019-20, meaning more than £25 billion in infrastructure investment through the next Parliament.”