Scotland publishes new fire risk advice

The advice is designed is to help ensure that people are not placed at undue risk of harm as a result of fire spreading over or within a building’s external wall system.

It is divided into two sections:

general advice for those responsible for fire safety, such as building owners (including individual flat owners in privately owned/mixed tenure blocks of domestic flats), employers, building managers and others

technical advice for those who undertake fire safety risk assessments and appraisals. This is aimed purely at suitably qualified professionals with the right skills, qualifications, experience, knowledge and behaviours.

The advice note applies to existing multi-storey residential premises of two or more storeys, including residential premises contained within ‘mixed use’ buildings.

It is available to download as a 36-page PDF file (394.6 kB).

