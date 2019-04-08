Scotland seeks to bring empty homes back into use

National Records of Scotland data from 2017 has shown that 4% of the dwellings in Scotland are unoccupied and Holyrood’s local government and communities will investigate why.

The new inquiry will examine the scale of the issue, the effectiveness of current legislation and what more can be done to prevent properties remaining empty for extended periods of time.



Convener of the local government and communities committee James Dornan said: “We want to ensure local authorities have appropriate powers to tackle this issue and that everything possible is being done to encourage owners to put these empty homes back into use. To do this we want to hear from local authorities, housing experts and those who have been impacted by empty homes in their communities.”



The call for written views will close on 17th May 2019.