Scotland sees rises in starts and completions of new homes

The latest quarterly housing statistics for Scotland show that 18,750 new-build homes were completed across all sectors during the 12 months to September 2018, representing an increase of 635 homes on the previous year. The number of new homes started in the same period was 6% higher than the number of completions.

The 4% increase in all sector new-build completions included increases in housing association completions (35% or 887 homes) and local authority completions (8% or 116 homes), whilst private-led completions fell by 368 homes (3%). The total number of social sector completions - housing association and local authority starts combined - increased by 1,003 homes (26%).

There were 19,900 all-sector new-build starts in the 12 months ending September 2018, a figure that is 1,150 homes (6%) higher than the number of completions in the same period. It also represents an increase of 407 homes (2%) on the 19,493 starts in the previous year.

Private-led starts fell by 397 homes (3%) whereas housing association approvals increased by 120 homes (3%), and local authority starts increased by 684 homes (62%). The total number of housing association and local authority starts combined increased by 804 homes (14%).

In terms of the quarter’s results, there were 4,894 new-build homes completed between July and September 2018; a 13% increase (551 homes) on the same quarter in 2017. There were 4,425 new-build homes started between July 2018 and September 2018, 11% more (454 homes) than the same quarter in 2017.