Scott Brownrigg sets up design management unit

Shyamala Duraisingam

Scott Brownrigg’s new division will offer design management support to clients and developers, freeing up project managers to concentrate on the commercial demands of their projects.

Shyamala Duraisingam qualified as a civil engineer with architecture. She joins Scott Brownrigg from Foster + Partners, where she was senior design manager for the new 750,000 sqm international airport in Mexico City. While in Mexico, she was also director of project management at Turner & Townsend, responsible for Puerto Vallarta Airport with Currie & Brown and a director for two property developers in the capital.

Prior to this, she spent a short period with Zaha Hadid Architects working on projects including the Valencia Parque Central design competition.

Before becoming a design manager, Shyamala Duraisingam worked as a civil and structural engineer for 20 years in Spain and Portugal, working for the likes of Santiago Calatrava in Valencia for eight years.

As well as leading the project and design management areas on Scott Brownrigg’s own projects, she will head up the newly formed and independent design management unit. “The vision for this unit is to coordinate and manage interactions between design and design related disciplines that enable project success at every stage – from concept to procurement, construction and operation,” she explained.

“We aim to make it unique in its ability to combine technical experience and design management expertise, in order to render services bespoke to each project. These will carry the full weight of in-depth technical, procurement and construction understanding to arrive at integrated solutions that successfully ‘armour clad’ the project against the typical problems during all stages of the project.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk