Scottish association buys training simulator

SPOA's new simulator

SPOA has gone for a Tenstar simulator with virtual reality headset and motion base for a real-life seat feel.

It can be set up with joysticks or steering wheel to provide training on a full suite of machines including cranes, wheeled and tracked excavators, graders, dump trucks, dozers, telehandlers and wheeled loaders. The simulator also has the flexibility to customise software to suit individual training needs.

The SPOA has teamed up with a training company, Setting Out For Construction, to offer courses over the next six months.

The SPOA has also bought a trailer to take the simulator around Scotland, including to schools and career events.

SPOA executive committee member James Currie, managing director of both Currie Contractors and Heavy Plant Training, said: “I really hope that members embrace this opportunity to upskill existing plant operators or to use the simulator as a way of engaging with young people who could have a bright future in plant. We constantly hear from members about the need to attract young people into our industry and this is a very tangible way of doing so. The Tenstar simulator is top of the range and really gives the operator an extremely realistic experience of what it is like to be a plant operator.”

