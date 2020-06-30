Scottish government calls for green recovery

It is calling for a UK-wide £80bn stimulus package to regenerate the economy and reduce inequalities.

It wants to see acceleration of major investment in low‑carbon initiatives, energy efficiency and digital infrastructure.

Other actions it proposes include that the UK government should introduce a jobs guarantee scheme for young people and extend of sector-specific employment and business support schemes. It also wants to see employers’ National Insurance Contributions cut and the removal of the costs of the apprenticeship levy.

The fiscal stimulus package called for by the Scottish government would be worth 4% of UK GDP. It said that the fiscal stimulus package needs to ensure that environmental benefits seen during the crisis are sustained to enable climate challenge to be addressed as the economy is renewed and rebuilt.

The report was launched by finance secretary Kate Forbes. “We are emerging from the biggest economic shock of our lifetimes,” she said. “It has hit the most vulnerable in our society disproportionately and presents challenges that the Scottish government does not currently have the powers to meet.

“The UK government’s fiscal policies are still key in determining our budget, so today we set out the principles we believe it should follow to ensure we emerge with a fairer, greener economy that values wellbeing alongside growth.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk