Scottish government launches flooding action plan

Living with flooding sets out advice on how to stop or mitigate problems. It says that measures such as installing a flood guard and raising the height of electrical sockets can prevent damage or reduce the amount of time spent in temporary accommodation.

The action plan has been developed by the Property Flood Resilience Delivery Group (PFRDG) which includes stakeholders from the insurance industry, the Scottish Flood Forum, Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), local authorities and businesses.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham launched the plan in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire, which was hit by flooding in 2012. She said: “Flooding is devastating for those affected, from the initial emotional shock of having possessions or stock destroyed, to the financial strain of leaving your home or closing your business.

“We must be more creative and pragmatic in our approach to adapting to the increased threat that climate change will bring. It is important that we work together to ensure we are more resilient to flooding.

“I hope everyone with a property at risk of flooding will benefit from this action plan.”

Karen Donald from AXA Insurance, chair of the PFRDG, said: “While there continues to be action to help alleviate the effects of flooding, such as flood schemes and urban draining schemes, the responsibility for protecting property rests with the owner.

“This action plan equips homeowners and businesses with information about effective measures that can make a big difference in the event of a flood.”

