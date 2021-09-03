Scottish trade body picks next technical director

Bob Cairney

Bob Cairney will take over the role next month when Dave Forrester retires from Select.

Cairney will oversee the development of technical and training services to Select members, reflecting an increasing reliance on electrical technology and the impact of renewable energy sources.

He said: “Our members operate in a highly technical, fast-moving and fast-changing environment and it is crucial that they are able to access, through Select, the most up-to-date and forward-looking technical advice, guidance and training opportunities.”

He has a long association with Select, having previously served for 11 years as senior technical adviser and for five years as technical services manager. He was also head of the electrical section within the University of Dundee Estates & Buildings Services.

For the past four years, he has been Select’s technical standards adviser, providing technical assistance and advice to members, as well as acting as secretary of Select’s electrotechnical committee and providing external representation on many industry committees.

Alan Wilson, managing director of Select, said: “Bob is highly respected in the sector and knows the organisation and the industry intimately. He is also aware of the value and importance of reliable and understandable advice and guidance to assist members as we move into a new electrical age.

“In addition, as our campaign for professional recognition for electricians moves forward in the Scottish Parliament, Bob’s team will play a key role in keeping our members on top of, and ahead of, the skills and complexities of one of the most exciting sectors in the country.”

