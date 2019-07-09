Scottish unis given £19m to boost energy efficiency

Funding from the Universities for the Future programme, which is supported by Salix Finance, will be allocated by SFC over the next two financial years.

It is open to all universities within Scotland and is designed to support several initiatives, such as reduced maintenance backlogs through energy efficiency projects. Work will include building fabric improvements and upgrades to improve the efficiency of heating.

David Beards, senior policy officer at SFC, said “This programme is aimed at helping Scottish universities with projects that lower their carbon footprint, as well as increasing their energy efficiency and enhancing students’ learning environment. It is a timely and significant opportunity for universities to take advantage of, following the first minister’s recent declaration of a climate emergency, and we look forward to receiving innovative bids from the sector in partnership with Salix.”

