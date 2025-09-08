SDC starts Cambridge campus expansion

2000 Discovery Drive © Scott Brownrigg

Designed by Scott Brownrigg for campus developer Prologis, two new speculative life science buildings are going up at 2000 and 3000 Discovery Drive in Cambridge.

They will provide a further 215,300 sq ft of laboratory and office space to support growth of the life sciences and biotech ecosystem at the £500m Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

The designs complement the recently completed 1000 Discovery Drive, also built by SDC, creating a family of buildings visually united by their appearance and architectural details. These include an exposed structural steel entrance and vertical accent fins.

Both of the new buildings are flexible by design with the ability to accommodate multiple tenants and a 60:40 laboratory to office split.

They are designed to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating, following a fabric-first approach, with features including aluminium louvres to help optimise building solar performance, and green roofs and landscaped spaces to promote biodiversity. Rooftop solar panels will generate electricity to power communal building services, feeding into a wider all-electric energy strategy.

SDC Builders has started construction on 2000 Discovery Drive and is expected to complete in autumn 2026.

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