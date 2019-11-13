SEC Group hopes to make payment abuse an election issue

While continuing debate about when, how and if the UK should leave the European Union remains front, left and centre of the 2019 UK general election, the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) Group wants all candidates to commit to prompt payment legislation.

SEC Group is blaming the construction industry’s later payment culture for everything from the Grenfell Tower fire to mental breakdowns and suicides.

The organisation wants parliamentary candidates to support legislation to:

Mandate 30-day payment terms on all public sector contracts and sub-contracts Impose penalties on serial late payers Legislate for the use of project bank accounts in public sector construction projects Legislate to protect cash retentions in a secure account for firms in constructions supply chains.

