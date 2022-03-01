Second acquisition for cement roofing supplier

Briarwood Products managing director Oliver Janes

Briarwood’s acquisition of Tubex follows its 2020 purchase of its Italian supplier Landini SpA.

By bringing Tubex and Landini into its ownership, Briarwood Products says that it has created the largest profiled fibre cement fittings producer in the world.

Tubex was founded in 1986 by Miguel Aguirre Urcola and Andre Chaussette Braham to manufacture fibre cement sheets and moulded accessories. Tubex accessories, unlike other brands, are manufactured by pressing, which gives them highest density (1.65 gr/cm3) than other brands, and thus greater durability, Briarwood said.

Briarwood Products managing director Oliver Janes said: “Acquiring Tubex is another major milestone for Briarwood’s growth helping us achieve our longer term objective of being the key manufacturer for all fibre cement profiled sheeting products.

“No organisation is better positioned to plan and deliver the next generation of fibre cement products, with the addition of Tubex further bolstering our production capabilities. I am delighted to add Tubex’s premium product portfolio, which I have personally followed for over 20 years, with its well-recognised and trusted fibre cement range to our existing offering, creating the largest profiled fibre cement fittings producer in the world. As my father once told me, Tubex makes the world's finest fittings, Landini makes the world's best sheets. Now I am proud that they are both within the Briarwood Group.”

He added: “We aim to have the new product ranges available to customers to purchase during the fourth quarter of 2022.”

The brand will remain as Briarwood in the UK and Ireland and will be rebranded Tubex; A Briarwood Company overseas.

