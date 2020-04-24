Second brick maker plans to restart operations

Ibstock chief executive Joe Hudson

Earlier this week we reported that Michelmersh was resuming production after a month's shutdown; today it is Ibstock reaching the same decision.

Ibstock suspended all operations after the 23rd March coronavirus lockdown, despatching product only for projects deemed essential.

But with major house-builders like Vistry (Bovis) and Taylor Wimpey re-opening their sites [see our report yesterday] the supply chain is responding in kind.

Ibstock chief executive Joe Hudson said: “Now, along with much of the UK building industry, we will begin to safely bring some colleagues back in to the workplace, from Monday 27th April 2020. This will allow us to commence a phased approach to restart activity in some of our factories over the following weeks, prioritising those with higher demand and ensuring we can continue to support the UK’s construction industry and get Britain building again.”

He added: “As the health and safety of our employees, customers and suppliers is paramount, we have introduced enhanced protocols to ensure compliance with social distancing, hygiene and current guidelines regarding Covid-19. All sites will undergo a ‘safe-start’ session before commencing operations to support these ongoing protective measures.”

Ibstock said it had plenty of stock and would be able to fulfil orders even before kilns were back in full production.

“With enquiries increasing, our commercial teams are available and continue to work remotely to process orders and payments, and to respond to your questions as required,” Mr Hudson said.

