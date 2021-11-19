Second McLaren stalwart joins Glencar's top team

Roy Jones

Joining Glencar as managing director London and south, Roy Jones teams up again with former McLaren colleague Peter Goodman, who joined Glencar as director of construction in 2019 and was made managing director midlands and north earlier this year.

Roy Jones started his career at Tarmac and then spent nearly 20 years with McLaren Construction, ultimately as a divisional director. Peter Goodman was with McLaren for nearly 15 years before joining Glencar.

Experience at McLaren is a good fit for Glencar, whose core markets are the industrial, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, life science and pharmaceutical sectors.

Glencar managing director Eddie McGillycuddy said that the appointment “serves as a real statement of intent by Glencar”.

He said: “Roy comes with a phenomenal pedigree and will bolster our capability considerably in London and the south as we continue to build the spine of our offering across the UK and core markets.”

