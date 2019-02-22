Select refreshes tower crane fleet

Select has bought four Terex CTL 272-18 luffing jib tower cranes

The latest addition to Select’s tower crane fleet are eight Terex CTL 630B-32, two Terex CTL 650F-45, four Terex CTL 272-18 luffing jib and two Terex CTT 332-16 flat-top tower cranes.

Select, part of the Laing O’Rourke group, is the UK dealer for Terex tower cranes.

Edward Carr, Select’s hire and sales manager, said: “Our customers continue to demand even greater lifting capacity and greater engineering support as schemes become bigger and more complex. Our fleet of large luffing cranes has been developed to service their requirements and the Terex CTL 630B-32 has been hugely successful in delivering major projects such as Battersea Power Station in the UK.”

He added: “At the same time we are also focusing on re-investing in our small to mid-range cranes. The Terex CTL 272-18 mid-range luffing jib tower crane was developed with UK markets in mind with an improved free-standing height, out of service radius and telematics.”

The addition of the Terex CTL 630B-32 units and two larger Terex CTL 650F-45 luffing jib tower cranes means that Select now owns 43 tower cranes that can lift 32 tonnes or more. The CTT 332-16 flat-top tower cranes have replaced older CTT 331-16 models in Select’s fleet, and Edward Carr said he expects to add several more in 2019. “The new models have been very successful in the UK market,” he said.