Sellafield grants third term to Morgan Sindall and Arup

The Sellafield Infrastructure Strategic Alliance (ISA) is an alliance between Sellafield Ltd, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and Arup that delivers a programme of infrastructure projects for Sellafield Ltd’s aging systems.

Initially awarded in 2012, the £1.1bn contract looks after essential infrastructure assets across the Sellafield nuclear power station site in Cumbria.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure managing director Simon Smith said: “Securing the third term and extension to the ISA contract, is another great opportunity for Morgan Sindall Infrastructure. Alongside our role on the programme and project partners partnership, which is also being delivered on the Sellafield site, we can continue to work with local organisations and the community to help build sustainable local economic growth.”

The contract is primarily focused on utility assets, such as electricity, water supply and compressed air, bulk chemical storage and distribution, civil infrastructure, the site's drainage networks and other facilities including roads, bridges, car parks and general buildings. It also includes some non-utility assets such as analytical services facilities, transport systems, flask maintenance plant and emergency management systems.

