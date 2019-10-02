September contract awards top £6bn

HS2's Old Oak Common station was the largest contract award of the month

Builders' Conference chief executive Neil Edwards says that the value of all new construction contracts signed in the UK in September 2019 was an above-average £6.5bn, more than reversing the 25% decline seen in August.

That total includes the £1bn contract that HS2 Ltd finally signed with Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra JV for its Old Oak Common station in Willesden. BBVS was initially named for the project back in February but a legal challenge by Bechtel delayed formal contract signing

That single contract was enough to propel the joint venture to the top of the Builders’ Conference BCLive contracts league for September 2019.

Balfour Beatty also took the second position in its own right, primarily because of a £638m six-year highway maintenance contract for Lincolnshire County Council.

Mace was in third, with four new contract awards with a combined value of £418.5m. The largest of these is a £400m contract to build phase one of Chinese developer R&F Properties’ Nine Elms Square development in London. Mace will lead the construction of three towers and a podium with retail and residential amenities. Gross development value is £480m.

BCLive lists Ireland’s JJ Rhatigan in fourth place for a £217.6m development of offices and a hotel in Galway, with is not even in the UK so should not really count here.

Lendlease took the number five position with three new contract awards, including a £170m deal to build a new prison at HMP Glen Parva in Leicestershire that had previously been awarded to Interserve.

Kier won the most new contract awards – 18 – for a combined value of £151.9m. Kier’s haul includes a £39m office building for Durham County Council.

A total of 14 companies secured more than £100m-worth of new work. Other notable individual contract signings included a £100m flood defence project for Portsmouth City Council won by VolkerWessels and a £130m mixed-use development for Hull City Council won by Vinci.

Postion Number of contracts Contractor Total value 1 1 Balfour Beatty/Vinci JV £1,000m 2 3 Balfour Beatty £655.5m 3 4 Mace £418.5m 4 1 JJ Rhatigan & Co £217.6m 5 3 Lendlease £209.5m 6 4 VolkerWessels £196.5m 7 1 PJ Hegarty & Sons £190m 8 18 Kier £151.9m 9 6 Berkeley Group £150.9m 10 3 Vinci Construction £146.8m 11 8 Bowmer & Kirkland £138m 12 2 McAleer & Rushe £125m 13 10 Morgan Sindall £120.7m 14 3 Barratt Homes £105m 15 5 ISG £92m 16 10 Midas Group £81.1m 17 6 Willmott Dixon £76.7m 18 2 John Paul Construction £74m 19 3 Buckingham Group Contracting £72m 20 4 Robertson Group £65.2m 21 5 Bellway Homes £65.1m 22 4 Graham Construction £60.3m 23 4 Galliford Try £60m 24 1 Tide Construction £59m 25 3 Redrow Homes £55.2m 26 1 Watkin Jones Group £51m 27 1 FM Conway £50m 28 2 Keepmoat £42.5m 29 1 Multiplex £42m 30 3 Interserve £38m 31 5 Engie UK £36.8m 32 1 Thomas Bow £36m 33 4 Caddick £35.4m 34 5 RG Carter £35m 35 2 Taylor Wimpey £34.8m 36 2 Higgins Construction £30.5m 37 1 Sir Robert McAlpine £30m 38 1 Ogilvie Construction £29.9m 39 1 Conack Construction £28m 40 1 Colas £26m 41 2 Crest Nicholson £23.6m 42 2 Mulalley £22.5m 43 2 Benniman £22.4m 44 2 William Davis £22m 45 2 Robert Woodhead £22m 46 1 Trench Holdings £20m 47 1 Colmore Tang Construction £20m 48 2 Sisk £20m 49 3 John Turner Construction £19.5m 50 1 Cyden Homes £19.4m Total for September 2019 £6,486.5m

