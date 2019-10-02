  1. Instagram
Construction News

October 03 2019

September contract awards top £6bn

21 hours While other indicators point to a UK construction industry frantically treading water and struggling to avoid going under, the Builders’ Conference contracts monitoring service suggest an industry continuing to motor ahead.

HS2's Old Oak Common station was the largest contract award of the month

Builders' Conference chief executive Neil Edwards says that the value of all new construction contracts signed in the UK in September 2019 was an above-average £6.5bn, more than reversing the 25% decline seen in August.

That total includes the £1bn contract that HS2 Ltd finally signed with Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra JV for its Old Oak Common station in Willesden. BBVS was initially named for the project back in February but a legal challenge by Bechtel delayed formal contract signing

That single contract was enough to propel the joint venture to the top of the Builders’ Conference BCLive contracts league for September 2019.

Balfour Beatty also took the second position in its own right, primarily because of a £638m six-year highway maintenance contract for Lincolnshire County Council.  

Mace was in third, with four new contract awards with a combined value of £418.5m.  The largest of these is a £400m contract to build phase one of Chinese developer R&F Properties’ Nine Elms Square development in London. Mace will lead the construction of three towers and a podium with retail and residential amenities. Gross development value is £480m.

BCLive lists Ireland’s JJ Rhatigan in fourth place for a £217.6m development of offices and a hotel in Galway, with is not even in the UK so should not really count here.

Lendlease took the number five position with three new contract awards, including a £170m deal to build a new prison at HMP Glen Parva in Leicestershire that had previously been awarded to Interserve.  

Kier won the most new contract awards – 18 – for a combined value of £151.9m. Kier’s haul includes a £39m office building for Durham County Council.

A total of 14 companies secured more than £100m-worth of new work. Other notable individual contract signings included a £100m flood defence project for Portsmouth City Council won by VolkerWessels and a £130m mixed-use development for Hull City Council won by Vinci.

Postion Number of contracts Contractor Total value
1 1 Balfour Beatty/Vinci JV £1,000m
2 3 Balfour Beatty £655.5m
3 4 Mace £418.5m
4 1 JJ Rhatigan & Co £217.6m
5 3 Lendlease £209.5m
6 4 VolkerWessels £196.5m
7 1 PJ Hegarty & Sons £190m
8 18 Kier £151.9m
9 6 Berkeley Group £150.9m
10 3 Vinci Construction £146.8m
11 8 Bowmer & Kirkland £138m
12 2 McAleer & Rushe £125m
13 10 Morgan Sindall £120.7m
14 3 Barratt Homes £105m
15 5 ISG £92m
16 10 Midas Group £81.1m
17 6 Willmott Dixon £76.7m
18 2 John Paul Construction £74m
19 3 Buckingham Group Contracting £72m
20 4 Robertson Group £65.2m
21 5 Bellway Homes £65.1m
22 4 Graham Construction £60.3m
23 4 Galliford Try £60m
24 1 Tide Construction £59m
25 3 Redrow Homes £55.2m
26 1 Watkin Jones Group £51m
27 1 FM Conway £50m
28 2 Keepmoat £42.5m
29 1 Multiplex £42m
30 3 Interserve £38m
31 5 Engie UK £36.8m
32 1 Thomas Bow £36m
33 4 Caddick £35.4m
34 5 RG Carter £35m
35 2 Taylor Wimpey £34.8m
36 2 Higgins Construction £30.5m
37 1 Sir Robert McAlpine £30m
38 1 Ogilvie Construction £29.9m
39 1 Conack Construction £28m
40 1 Colas £26m
41 2 Crest Nicholson £23.6m
42 2 Mulalley £22.5m
43 2 Benniman £22.4m
44 2 William Davis £22m
45 2 Robert Woodhead £22m
46 1 Trench Holdings £20m
47 1 Colmore Tang Construction £20m
48 2 Sisk £20m
49 3 John Turner Construction £19.5m
50 1 Cyden Homes £19.4m
Total for September 2019   £6,486.5m

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

