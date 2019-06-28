Serneke picked for Swedish swimming centre

“We are pleased to be the contractor selected to build the new swimming hall and contribute something so positive to the residents of Linköping,” said Serneke Construction regional manager Fredrik Elmgren.

The agreement for the project was signed between Sereke and Lejonfastigheter, a real estate company owner by Linköping municipality. The new swimming hall, which will be built at the southern shore of the Tinnerbäcksbadet aquatics center, will have an area of about 21,700m2 and contain a large competition-sized swimming pool and room for a grandstand. There will also be pools for teaching, exercise and rehabilitation as well as various areas for play, exercise and relaxation.

An architectural competition for the design of the new swimming hall was held in 2016, where the winning proposal, Vågen (The Wave), was designed by 3XN Arkitekter. The new swimming hall will replace the original one built in 1965, which is located in the same area.

The plan is for construction to start this summer for completion in summer 2022.