SES wins its second Barts Square package

Barts Square

SES provide full mechanical and electrical (M&E) services across the scheme, including shell and core works and fit out of the development’s 91 apartments across four blocks.

SES’ manufacturing facility Prism will build 46 MEP cupboards for the apartments. By building them offsite, the Wates subsidiary expects to save around 3,680 man-hours on the project.

Barts Square is a 3.2 acre development in the City of London with 235,000 ft² of office space, 30,000 ft² of retail and 236 residential apartments. It is on the site of the old St Bartholomew’s Hospital. The project was hit by the liquidation of its main contractor, Carillion, in January 2018 but Mace and McLaren soon took over.

SES recently completed a fit-out on phase one of the scheme, delivering M&E works to 144 apartments using the same offsite methods.

McLaren is main contractor for phase three and construction on site has already begun, with completion expected in early 2020.

David Jenkins, SES’ business director for London and southeast, said: “Working in built-up locations brings additional time and site constraints, but prefabrication is a proven way to ensure efficiencies are found. We have extensive expertise in delivering bespoke modular M&E works for large schemes such as this; and finding new ways to use offsite manufacturing remains a key focus for our business.”