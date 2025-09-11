Severfield loses design director to Billington

Ian Dawson [photo from severfield.com]

Ian Dawson has joined Billington Structures as technical director after 22 years with competitor Severfield, latterly as design director.

Dawson has extensive experience in high-rise structures, stadia, tubular structures, long-span structures and bridges. He has also contributed to numerous high-profile projects, including the design and construction of the Shard, Heron Tower, 22 Bishopsgate and KGX1 Google headquarters.

Billington Structures has also promoted Jon Wright to production director. Wright joined Billington in 1998 as a fabrication apprentice and rose up through the ranks.

Billington Holdings chief executive Mark Smith said: " I am delighted to welcome Ian Dawson to Billington as Billington Structures technical director. I am confident that Ian's extensive skills and experience will assist Billington Structures' move into new markets and significantly strengthen the technical leadership of the business.

"I am also delighted that Jon Wright has been appointed as Billington Structures production director. Jon's wealth of experience, unwavering dedication, and commitment to continuous improvement make him the ideal candidate to lead Billington Structures production team into the future.

"I am confident that, under the guidance of Ian and Jon, Billington Structures will continue to uphold the highest standards of quality, innovation, and sustainability."

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