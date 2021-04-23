Severfield signs up to SteelZero

Severfield says it will buy only net zero steel after 2050

Severfield has signed up to SteelZero, an global initiative hoping to speed up the transition to a net zero steel industry. Organisations that join SteelZero make a public commitment to procure only net zero steel by 2050.

This means that in 29 years’ time, any embodied carbon still in the steel that they buy will have to have been 'offset' by funding other emissions-reduction initiatives (e.g. tree planting).

The SteelZero initiative is led by international non-profit organisations, the Climate Group and Responsible Steel. Other signatories include BHC, Bourne Group, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, Landsec, Lendlease, Mace, Multiplex, Ørsted and WSP UK.

Severfield chief executive Alan Dunsmore said: “By signing up to SteelZero we are sending a powerful message, which we hope will help to shift global markets and policies towards the responsible production and sourcing of steel. We believe this is a significant step by Severfield in our commitment to creating a sustainable future for our business and the world around us.”

Jenny Chu, head of energy productivity initiatives at the Climate Group, said: “We are delighted that Severfield, one of the UK’s leading structural steel construction companies, has become the latest member to join SteelZero. The initiative gives forward-looking companies a springboard from which they can use their collective purchasing power and influence to demonstrate there is strong demand for clean and sustainable steel.”

