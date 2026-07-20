Severn Trent to launch £25bn framework pre-engagement

Earlier work by Severn Trent on resilience in Birmingham

The pre-engagement will lead to the establishment of a framework or frameworks acting as Severn Trent’s primary commercial and delivery vehicle, supporting the delivery of future regulatory outcomes across AMP9, AMP10 and AMP11, while providing a flexible platform to respond to evolving customer, environmental and resilience requirements.

Part of the 'Big Upgrade' of England's water infrastructure, Severn Trent aims to improve resilience, meet growing demand, protect the environment and deliver better outcomes for customers and communities across the region.

The notice forms part of Severn Trent's ongoing procurement and market engagement activities in support of its previously communicated long-term investment programme and does not represent the announcement of additional investment.

In parallel with the capital delivery framework procurement, Severn Trent will also be undertaking the Design Services tender process. This is a critical and integrated component of the overall project lifecycle, ensuring a joined-up approach to design, delivery and supply chain collaboration from project inception through to construction.

Procurement is expected to commence in early 2027, with the framework(s) designed to engage a diverse range of partners; from major international contractors to regional and local SMEs; ensuring the capability, capacity and innovation required to deliver one of the most significant infrastructure investment programmes in the UK water sector.

The framework(s) will be structured to support all AMP9 transition activities and associated expenditure, enabling continuity of delivery as Severn Trent moves between regulatory periods. The approach will also ensure that the majority of AMP8 investment continues to be delivered through incumbent partners, maintaining programme momentum, preserving critical capability and providing stability for customers and the supply chain during the transition.

As part of this engagement, potential partners will be invited to attend a dedicated market engagement event, where they can learn more about Severn Trent’s plans, pipeline and evolving commercial approach. Organisations will be able to express interest and follow updates via the pre-market engagement process.

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