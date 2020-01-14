Sewer surveys commissioned for HS2

Under the terms of the agreement IWJS will manage GPS, structural condition and asset mapping surveys of the chambers, sewers and trunk sewers covering the section between Euston station and Ruislip, approximately 15 miles by road. IWJS teams started work on the project in December 2019.

ISWJS, formerly Industrial Water Jetting Systems, was acquired by utilities contractor M Group Services in March 2019.

IWJS managing director Christopher Stewart said: “HS2 will be the new backbone of the national rail network and we are delighted to have been selected by SCS JV for this key element of the works. Our CCTV crews will deliver a full utility mapping service so that all appropriate measures are taken to avoid service conflicts and collect detailed inspection data to identify any required service realignment works for the area south route.

“Some of the trunk sewers that our teams will be working on day and night are over 11 metres deep and almost two metres in diameter and located under some of London’s busiest streets. Over the next six months, approximately 20,000 people are set to be inducted on the SCS project, so collaborative working will be essential. Given the scale and complexity of the project, we will work closely with SCS and other key stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the works and ensure that the best possible decisions are made throughout the duration of the project.”

