Sheffield Forgemasters commissions HV network renewal

Left to right are Graham Henry-Whittle (Sheffield Forgemasters construction manager), Ian Needham (Ipsum tech director), Lee Jordan (Forgemasters PM) and Barry Grier (Ipsum MD)

Engineering services specialist Ipsum Group has won a four-year contract to replace Sheffield Forgemasters’ entire high voltage (HV) network assets across its 85-acre site.

The £40m project is part of a wider £1.3bn recapitalisation programme made possible by the Ministry of Defence taking over control of the steel casting and forging business last year.

Other works includes construction of a new 13,000-tonne forging line and a 30,000 sqm machine shop.

Upgrading the HV infrastructure will increase the supply capacity with the installation of new 33kV supplies to site from Northern Powergrid’s substation three miles away, it will also improve the resilience of the connection to the district network operator and National Grid networks.

Craig Fisher, programmes director at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “The upgrade of our HV infrastructure is a huge undertaking. Much of our existing HV equipment is more than 40-years old, so its replacement is essential to ensuring continued, secure production.

“Ipsum will install more than 75,000 metres of cabling across all areas of the site, predominately underground, as well as replacing every HV asset whilst maintaining access and power supply to the Sheffield Forgemasters’ operations throughout the scheme.

“Additional capacity to drive new plant, including the new forging line and more than 15 large-scale machines in the new machine shop, and added security of supply through multiple feeds will protect the crucial work that we do for UK defence programmes.”

Barry Grier, managing director of Ipsum Power (Private Networks), said: “The contract to replace all the HV assets, whilst ensuring continual HV supply to its operations is significant and complex. Our teams have a very strong and successful working relationship, and we are already on-site working with the Sheffield Forgemasters recapitalisation team, led by Ipsum’s Ian Needham, to ensure smooth delivery of the project.”

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