Shortlist announced for RSPCA design competition

The competition is being run by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) on behalf of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

The three practices are:

Alma-Nac;

Gabbitas Gill Partnership with Fresh Design International;

Nicholas Hare Architects.

Architects were challenged to create a design for the charity's centres of the future, which will put animal welfare at its heart, as well as being sustainable and inspiring for staff and visitors.

Chris Wainwright, deputy chief executive of the RSPCA, said: “We had some fantastic entries and we are excited to have selected three creative designs for the shortlist. We need our centres to provide the best possible environment to care for animals who have had the worst start in life. We need them to be spaces which inspire our staff and offer a warm welcome to visitors looking to rehome an animal. We think these firms have some really interesting ideas and we look forward to selecting the winner and seeing their design benefit thousands of animals in the future.”

RIBA adviser Sasha Bhavan added: “The judging panel were delighted by the clearly well considered responses to the unique and unusual brief. The result is that three impressive candidates were shortlisted.”