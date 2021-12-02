Shortlist announced for third A9 dualling contract

Graeme Dey made the announcement during a site visit

The announcement was made following a site visit to see the first major structure to be constructed as part of the A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project.

He revealed the shortlisted contractors for the £115m project to upgrade 9.6km of the A9 to dual carriageway between Tomatin and Moy are: Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering, John Graham Construction and Wills Bros Civil Engineering.

Transport Scotland anticipates that the construction contract for the third section of the A9 Dualling will be awarded in the second half of 2022.

Dey said: “The success of the Lynebeg rail bridge installation marks a significant milestone for the A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project, as the first tangible improvement to the transport infrastructure as part of the project’s advance works.

“Not only is this new structure safeguarding and improving connectivity on Scotland’s Highland Mainline, these works will help to deliver the ongoing A9 Dualling programme and will enhance the local infrastructure for the benefit of the surrounding communities.”

He added: “The announcement of the shortlisted contractors today maintains momentum and shows further progress on the Scottish Government’s commitment to dual the A9.”

In addition to the new rail bridge, further advance works for the A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project are expected to begin in early 2022 and will see the creation of a new non-motorised-user route (NMU) which will initially facilitate local access to a new bus layby and shelter on the B1954.

The NMU route, which will be further extended as part of the main A9 Tomatin to Moy dualling project, is designed to encourage active travel, improve connectivity and safety for those living in the surrounding communities and remove the need for local people to cross the A9.

