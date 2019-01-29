Shortlist revealed for Queensland theatre design

The shortlisted design teams are: Blight Rayner Architecture, Cox Architecture, M3 Architecture / ARM Architecture, Richard Kirk Architects, and Wilson Architects.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said 24 eligible expressions of interest (EOI) were received from some of the most experienced architectural consultants globally. “This is a testament to the significance and profile of this project,” she said.

The five firms will now be invited to develop concept designs for the theatre. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) was the busiest theatre complex in Australia.

“In 2018 our Government committed $125 million towards the new theatre to help Queensland keep attracting bigger shows and more visitors,” she said. “This is the biggest investment in arts infrastructure since the Gallery of Modern Art and will further boost our state’s cultural vibrancy and support and showcase our local arts sector.”

The new theatre is intended to allow the state’s four home companies - Queensland Ballet, Queensland Symphony Orchestra, Opera Queensland and Queensland Theatre – to grow. It will enable them to perform in front of audiences that will be double their current size.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad added: “The new theatre will make QPAC Australia’s largest performing arts centre, with the potential to host an extra 300,000 visitors each year when fully operational.”